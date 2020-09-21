World

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

21 September 2020 - 10:27 By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
New Covid-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain.
New Covid-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering a second national Covid-19 lockdown as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

New Covid-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days and the testing system is buckling.

"We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe."

"It is very important that we do everything we can to sort of bear down on this," Shapps said. "We'll hear from others including the prime minister on the proposed next steps."

Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, are due to give a briefing at 1000 GMT on Monday.

"The trend in UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic," Whitty said. "We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period." 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rich countries bulk-buying Covid-19 vaccines poses threat to the rest of us

Local public health experts have raised concerns about the bulk-buying of potential Covid-19 vaccines by rich nations, arguing that this could ...
News
3 days ago

Is breaking the law right on Brexit? UK says the law must be obeyed on Covid

Britain's health minister said on Wednesday that people should obey the law over coronavirus after he was asked if it was right to break ...
News
1 week ago

UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than Covid

The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  2. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News

Latest Videos

Novak Djokovic SMASHES Racket in Rome
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity part 1, Animation
X