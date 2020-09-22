World

TikTok removes over 104-million videos for violating guidelines

22 September 2020 - 11:30 By Rama Venkat
TikTok started fact-checking programs in the first-half of the year to verify content related to the novel coronavirus and elections.
TikTok started fact-checking programs in the first-half of the year to verify content related to the novel coronavirus and elections.
Image: REUTERS / DADO RUVIC

ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed more than 104-million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in a transparency report

TikTok started fact-checking programmes in the first-half of the year to verify content related to the novel coronavirus and elections.

The report comes at a time China's ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the US Commerce Department said it would block new downloads and updates to the app.

US officials had expressed concern that personal data of as many as 100-million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4%, of those from US law enforcement agencies. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

TikTok taking off in SA under lockdown

TikTok is surging in popularity among South African teens, a new study shows. But users - many younger than the required age of 13 - should be aware ...
News
3 months ago

TikTok says it's 'removing' suicide video circulating on its platform

Popular short-video app TikTok said on Monday it was removing a clip of a suicide circulating on its platform and was banning accounts that were ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  2. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  3. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  4. Weapons and ammunition found in unoccupied section of Bara hospital South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X