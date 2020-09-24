Canada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic recovery

Canada's vow to double down on pandemic-related spending to keep the economic recovery under way in the face of a second wave of Covid-19 infections will support activity but raises questions over the burgeoning deficit, economists say.

The Liberal government on Wednesday made sweeping promises of major new investments and policy initiatives saying "this is not the time for austerity", while giving few details on how those plans would be financed and at what cost.

An economic update, including fiscal projections, will be released later this fall, it said.

"It seems like they've bet the farm and doubled down on spending," said Ian Lee, associate professor of management at Ottawa's Carleton University. "The commitments certainly suggest that the budget deficit is going to become much larger."

In a rare national address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has entered a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and warned the country was on the brink of a surge in cases if people did not follow public health guidelines.

The government has already spent billions on pandemic aid, pushing this fiscal year's forecast deficit to C$343.2 billion ($256.5 billion), which at about 16% of GDP is the largest shortfall since World War Two.

New measures since then will likely tack another C$30 billion onto that, while next fiscal year's deficit could be around C$200 billion, Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note on Wednesday.

"Massive support programs currently underway won't fully roll off next year and, even as some do, there will be more spending to fill some of the void," Porter said in the note.