Weekly Covid-19 cases up 61% in England - test and trace scheme

There was a 61% increase in positive Covid-19 cases in England's latest weekly data, with more than four times the number of cases recorded as there were at the end of August, the health service's test and trace scheme said on Thursday.

"31,373 people tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) for the first time in England between 17 September and 23 September, a 61% increase compared to the previous week," NHS Test and Trace said.

"Positive cases have been rising steeply over the last 4 weeks with over 4 times as many positive cases identified in the most recent week compared to the end of August."