Armenia says ready to engage with OSCE to re-establish Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

02 October 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
Members of the Armenian community in Argentina are seen during a protest to support their country in light of the conflict with Azerbaijan, outside the Armenian embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 1, 2020. Placard reads "That war, the one they force us to get into, we'll triumph without a doubt".
Image: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Armenia's foreign ministry said on Friday it was ready to engage with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to re-establish a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, where fighting has been raging since Sunday.

France, Russia and the United States, co-chairs of the OSCE's Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to mediate in the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians over the mountainous enclave in the South Caucasus, called for an immediate ceasefire on Thursday. But Turkey said the three big powers should have no role in peace moves.  

