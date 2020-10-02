Global social media reactions pour in as Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
US President Donald Trump is trending on Twitter after he announced on Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
The president, seemingly still in high spirits, said they would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately. “We will get through this together,” he tweeted.
Melania also announced the news to her 15 million followers. She said they are “feeling good” and that she has postponed all her engagements until she has fully recovered.
Like Trump, Melania expressed solidarity with other Covid-19 patients, saying “please be sure you are staying safe and we are getting through this together”.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
The Trumps join more than 7 million Americans who have contracted Covid-19. The US is the most affected country with a death toll of 212,660 according to Worldometer, an online tool which tracks and records data in real-time, including global coronavirus statistics.
Their results came after top adviser Hope Hicks, who regularly travels with the president, recently tested positive for Covid-19. Hicks, along other senior officials accompanied Trump to Ohio, where he debated presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday. The group also travelled to a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday.
On Twitter, thousands have questioned whether Trump still thinks Covid-19 is a hoax. The president has previously come under fire as health care experts, politicians and US citizens blamed accused him for “dragging his feet” and “denying the seriousness” of the virus.
He was also blamed for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 when he told Americans to “kill the virus” by injecting themselves with bleach. He later withdrew the statement, saying he was just being “sarcastic”.
On Tuesday, during his debate with Biden, Trump made fun of his opponent for always “wearing the biggest mask” in defence against the virus.
“I don't wear a mask like him. Every time you see him he's got a mask on. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen,” he said.
Sorry but not sorry? Here's a glimpse into the Twitter reactions:
okay sorry, we promise to give Trump the same amount of compassion and respect that he extended to the 7 million Americans also infected with COVID 😥❤️#TrumpHasCovid— XIRAN, Chinese History Educational Memer (@XiranJayZhao) October 2, 2020
maybe if he wore a mask, didn’t call covid a hoax, and condemned white supremacists #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/E9LQS22BUS— ius (@afterswift13) October 2, 2020
miss rona rly went from the main antagonist to the main protagonist and i’m here for it ❤️ #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/oLR2hbthzp— lynsey || vote for biden :) (@billiesseyelash) October 2, 2020
”Hydroxychloroquine. Try it! What do you have to lose?" #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/kTU9UpU83c— Turd Ferguson (@IjmaUnitard) October 2, 2020
Me meeting my friends in prison after the FBI sees us making fun of that clown on twitter#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/ppATm641Dl— Colette🍉 (@Colette_NYC) October 2, 2020
The 200k people that died to the coronavirus when they see Trump in the afterlife #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/5oEW4f9pgH— Guy123 (@guy123_g) October 2, 2020
Joe biden giving COVID-19 the presidential medal of honor for infecting Trump, photo, (2021) #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/9bdPS4b0R1— NickPics (@NickPics5) October 2, 2020
"Mr. President, how can you credibly say the virus is under control if it wasn't under control within the White House?"— Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) October 2, 2020
The first town hall question. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/vVYirgFMdG
Someone get president Donald J. Trump lysol, he is in need. may God bless✝️🙏🏼#trumphascovid pic.twitter.com/HchZQCWbCS— evelyn !! (@evelynxsa) October 2, 2020
biden after trump made fun of him for wearing a mask #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/zpi3i1Iurn— isabella (@isabellabeellaa) October 2, 2020
