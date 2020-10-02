Global social media reactions pour in as Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump is trending on Twitter after he announced on Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

The president, seemingly still in high spirits, said they would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately. “We will get through this together,” he tweeted.

Melania also announced the news to her 15 million followers. She said they are “feeling good” and that she has postponed all her engagements until she has fully recovered.

Like Trump, Melania expressed solidarity with other Covid-19 patients, saying “please be sure you are staying safe and we are getting through this together”.