Opposition politician takes over Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry

06 October 2020 - 10:35 By Reuters
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. File photo
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, indicating President Sooronbai Jeenbekov could be losing control over the country.

Police have been ordered to ensure citizens' safety and prevent clashes and looting amid protests, the spokesman said, adding that incumbent Interior Minister Kashkar Junushaliyev has not shown up for work on Tuesday.  

