World

Former cop charged in George Floyd's death released on R16m bond

07 October 2020 - 21:36 By Reuters
George Floyd, depicted in this mural, was killed on May 25 2020 when policeman Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.
George Floyd, depicted in this mural, was killed on May 25 2020 when policeman Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1m bond (about R16m), according to court records.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

Chauvin's unconditional bail had been set at $1.25m, or $1m with conditions.

He was released on conditions, according to a document filed to the Hennepin County District Court from the county's sheriff. Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.

Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd's family. Chauvin is also required to surrender any licences or permits for firearms.

READ MORE

Breonna Taylor's family demands to see Kentucky grand jury evidence

A lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family on Friday demanded Kentucky's state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided ...
News
1 week ago

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested two people in Salem, Oregon, on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man after suspected bike violation

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff's Department ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X