Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

07 October 2020 - 09:26 By Reuters
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. File photo
The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Wednesday it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Tuesday after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power with the unrest risking tipping one of Russia's close allies into chaos.  

