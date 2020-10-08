EXPLAINER | How the next WTO chief will be chosen and the task ahead

The World Trade Organisation will be led by a woman for the first time in its 25-year history after two female candidates made it to the final round of selection to become the Geneva-based body's director-general.

The winning candidate will replace Brazil's Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down on August 31, a year early.

THE CANDIDATES

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), 66, board chair of the global vaccine alliance Gavi.

Okonjo-Iweala, one of three women and two Africans to start the race, is an economist and development specialist who has served as Nigeria's foreign minister and finance minister and as a MD of the World Bank.

Branding herself a “do-er”, she points to negotiating skills that she says helped seal a deal to cancel billions of dollars of Nigerian debt.

She told Reuters she has “strong support” from Africa and also that the WTO should play a role in helping poorer countries access Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.