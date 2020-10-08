World

NZ Ardern's party maintains double-digit lead in latest poll

08 October 2020 - 08:51 By Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Martin Hunter

Support for New Zealand's ruling Labour Party was unchanged with just over a week to the general election and it continued to enjoy a double-digit lead over the main opposition party, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, unchanged from the last poll on Sept. 28.

The opposition National party was down by one percentage point at 32%.

Smaller parties continued to get good support, the poll showed. 

