'I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise,' says Trump

National opinion polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the November election, with Biden also showing an advantage in battleground states critical to winning the Electoral College.

Trump has faced criticism for underestimating the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. Even since revealing his own illness on Friday, Trump has downplayed the respiratory disease's dangers and been censured by social media platforms for spreading misinformation about it.

"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Trump said in the video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, adding his use of an experimental medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc had allowed him to experience first-hand how effective it could be.

He vowed to make the treatment available free of charge, but did not say how he would do that or who would pay the cost of the treatments. The United States is currently reporting more than 44,000 new Covid-19 infections each day.

Trump himself has not been seen in public since he flew by helicopter on Monday from Walter Reed Military Medical Center outside Washington to the White House in a made-for-TV spectacle.

'GREATEST FAILURE'

Despite his illness, Trump has been looking for ways to get his election message out and cut into Biden's lead in battleground states, advisers said.

A speech to senior voters is being contemplated for Thursday, they said.

Trump has had no Covid-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, his doctor, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Wednesday