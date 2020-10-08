World

Two police injured after shooting in Herblay, north of Paris

08 October 2020 - 08:59 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes.
The exact circumstances of Wednesday's shooting were unclear, and local police could not immediately be reached for comment on the situation.
Image: Supplied

Two policemen have been injured after a late night shooting in the French city of Herblay, north of the capital, its mayor said on Thursday, adding that police were hunting for the suspects.

Violent crime and concerns over terrorism in France are key challenges facing the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

Philippe Rouleau, the mayor of Herblay, told BFM TV the condition of one of the injured men was serious after the suspects had opened fire on them and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Last month, two people were wounded in an attack with a meat cleaver in front of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, where Islamist militants shot dead 12 people in 2015 because the magazine had published cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.  

