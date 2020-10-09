Hurricane Delta bears down on storm-weary US Gulf Coast

Residents in parts of the US state of Louisiana left town or made last-minute preparations on Friday as Hurricane Delta spun across the Gulf of Mexico toward a region struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

National Hurricane Center Forecasters predict that Delta will be a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale when it makes landfall on Friday afternoon or evening, carrying 115 mile-per-hour winds and a "life threatening" storm surge.

"I know people in Louisiana, especially the southwest, are very strong and very resilient, but they are going to be tested here," Governor John Bel Edwards said at a Thursday evening news conference.

Forecast models show Delta making landfall between the cities of Lake Charles and Lafayette, driving a 4- to 11-foot (1.2-3.3 meters) storm surge up Vermilion Bay on the coast. It could also unleash tornadoes as it moves over land and drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain.

The same region was hard hit by Hurricane Laura in August, leaving some 8,000 people still living temporarily in hotel rooms and others with damaged homes.

Another storm, Hurricane Sally, brought torrential rains and flash flooding to Alabama and Georgia states in September.

"They never had time to recover from Laura and now this next storm is hitting them. They never had time to get back on their feet and they didn't think they could survive the second one," Cathy Evans, 63, said of her daughter's family as she helped them move out of their Lake Charles home.