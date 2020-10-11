World

Democratic Senate leader urges Supreme Court nominee to step aside in contentious cases

11 October 2020 - 19:29 By Reuters
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, US President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, in the US Capitol, in Washington, US, September 29, 2020.
Image: Demetrius Freeman/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should, if confirmed by the Senate, step aside from any cases involving the outcome of the presidential election and an upcoming challenge to the Obamacare health law.

Schumer, speaking to reporters in New York, said that canons of legal ethics should dictate Barrett's recusal in such cases. Barrett faces her Senate confirmation hearing starting on Monday.  

