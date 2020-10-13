World

More than 10 million early votes in US presidential election - study

13 October 2020 - 09:22 By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw
As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida.
As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida.
Image: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the Nov. 3 presidential election, significantly outpacing the early vote in 2016 and suggesting a large turnout, according to data compiled by the US Elections Project.

The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats.

Republican President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and distrust of mail balloting, making repeated, unfounded allegations of widespread fraud ahead of his contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida.

By way of comparison, as of Oct. 16, 2016, some 1.4 million Americans had cast an early vote.

The number of ballots cast in five states - Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin - already exceeds 20% of total 2016 turnout, the Elections Project said. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump says US election winner might not be known for months

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes ...
News
2 weeks ago

YouTube expands fact-check feature to videos about mail-in ballots

Alphabet Inc's YouTube would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers under videos that discuss mail-in ballots, as part of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Harry, Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming US presidential election, entering ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X