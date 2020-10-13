World

New mum 'threw baby out window' after giving birth in bath, police say

13 October 2020 - 13:38 By TimesLIVE
The newborn boy remains critical, police say.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A US mother allegedly threw her newborn baby out a window after giving birth in a bathtub.

According to US publication 7 News, Sabita Dookram, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after the baby was found outside a home in Queens, New York, on Sunday.

The baby was said to have been found laying in the alleyway of a house in the Ozone Park neighbourhood around 10am and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

