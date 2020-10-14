Russia hits new daily coronavirus record as Moscow schools go online

Russia saw a record daily increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as Moscow introduced online learning for many students in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Although the number of new infections has been steadily rising in recent days, the authorities have said they see no need to impose any lockdowns or restrictions on economic activity.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Wednesday that it had recorded 14,231 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the most of any day since the pandemic began. In the same period 239 people died, it said, bringing the death toll to 23,205.

Home to nearly 13 million people, Moscow has been the area of the country hardest-hit by the pandemic, reporting more than 4,500 new infections on Wednesday.