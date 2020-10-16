Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a curfew on bars and restaurants, joining other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

Berlin's local government had a week ago imposed a night-time curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to tackle surging numbers of new infections.

"The curfew has been suspended for the time being as the court considers it disproportionate in view of other measures taken to fight the pandemic," a spokesman for the administrative court in Berlin said.

The court said there was no evidence bars and restaurants that stick with existing rules on mask-wearing and social distancing contributed to any increase in infection rates.

The ruling was in response to legal action brought by 11 restaurant owners who contested the curfew, but not a ban on the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m.