World

Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as PM consolidates power

16 October 2020 - 09:00 By Reuters
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addresses supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020.
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addresses supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency in capital Bishkek as Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov consolidated his power by formally assuming the interim presidency in the country closely allied with Russia.

Ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who resigned a day earlier, imposed the state of emergency and ordered troops to be deployed in Bishkek last week amid unrest triggered by Oct.4 parliamentary elections.

Japarov, released from prison by his supporters and quickly elected prime minister by parliament, took over the presidency after parliament's speaker, Kanatbek Isayev, who is first in line under the constitution, declined to do so at the Friday session.

Japarov told the session he would address the nation of 6.5 million within hours.  

READ MORE:

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday after 10 days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes ...
News
23 hours ago

Opposition politician takes over Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said ...
News
1 week ago
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addresses supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020.
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addresses supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Most read

  1. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  2. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  3. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X