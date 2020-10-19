World

Japan PM opposes any step to heighten South China Sea tension

19 October 2020 - 10:05 By Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga waves after the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam October 19, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday Tokyo opposes any steps to raise tension in the South China Sea, and that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means.

"Japan strongly opposes any behaviour that heightens tension in the South China Sea," Suga said is his speech in Hanoi.

Vietnam and some other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members have territorial feuds with China in vital South China Sea waterways.

"Regarding the South China Sea issue, it is important for all countries concerned not to rely on force or threat but to work toward peaceful resolution based on international law," Suga said. 

