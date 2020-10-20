World

France's Macron, Iraq PM highlight importance of fight against terrorism

20 October 2020 - 08:37 By Reuters
Imam of Drancy Hassen Chalghoumi, president of the Conference des imams de France, and a delegation gather with flowers near the Bois d'Aulne college to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 19, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Antony Paone

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi both highlighted the importance of the fight against terrorism following a meeting in Paris, a statement from Macron's office said on Tuesday.

Macron hosted the meeting on Monday, which followed the French leader's own trip to Iraq in September, when he expressed his support for Iraq's sovereignty and said Iraq's main challenges were Islamic State militants and foreign interference in its affairs.

The statement from the French president's office also said the two leaders had also welcomed French group Alstom's plans to work on a Baghdad metro project. 

