World

WATCH | Train commuters are getting creative with their Covid-19 masks and dogs are in on the fun

21 October 2020 - 06:15
Even dogs ride trains with masks on since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US.
Even dogs ride trains with masks on since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US.
Image: SubwayCreatures/Instagram

Subway Creatures is giving more than 2 million people a glimpse into how public transport commuting has changed since the coronavirus hit the US more than six months ago.

The Instagram page shares submissions of pictures and videos of the characters you're likely to find on a train or subway, from musicians to pole dancers .

While many have decided to steer away from using public transportation by working remotely, others have returned to work and are commuting in crowds again - but not without the necessary safety precautions.

Rick McGuire, the man behind the account, has been sharing hilarious pictures and videos of how some commuters have become creative with their masks. Some even make their dogs wear face coverings for extra safety.

Here are five videos of Covid-19 mask bosses that will make your day:

View this post on Instagram

The many masks of Corona #subwaycreatures

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

View this post on Instagram

When Dopey looks up at the end 😂 #subwaycreatures

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

View this post on Instagram

Pup Protective Equipment #subwaycreatures (@dash.den)

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize: SA won't be spared from second Covid-19 wave

There is a significant chance SA could be hit by a second Covid-19 wave, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
Politics
22 hours ago

60% of Gauteng commuters spend more than 10% of incomes on transport

The coronavirus pandemic has added another burden to Gauteng's poor: they are paying more for transport.
News
5 days ago

Joburg considers ditching some taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

The City of Joburg is planning on replacing some of its minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya BRT system, with owners of the affected taxi services ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  5. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X