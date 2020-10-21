WATCH | Train commuters are getting creative with their Covid-19 masks and dogs are in on the fun

Subway Creatures is giving more than 2 million people a glimpse into how public transport commuting has changed since the coronavirus hit the US more than six months ago.

The Instagram page shares submissions of pictures and videos of the characters you're likely to find on a train or subway, from musicians to pole dancers .

While many have decided to steer away from using public transportation by working remotely, others have returned to work and are commuting in crowds again - but not without the necessary safety precautions.

Rick McGuire, the man behind the account, has been sharing hilarious pictures and videos of how some commuters have become creative with their masks. Some even make their dogs wear face coverings for extra safety.

Here are five videos of Covid-19 mask bosses that will make your day: