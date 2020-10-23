World

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on Covid second wave

23 October 2020 - 10:18 By Reuters
A general view shows airplanes on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capital's main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of Covid-19 infections gathers pace.

Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70% rather than the previously forecast 63%, ADP said as it posted January-September revenue of 1.67 billion euros, down 53%.

ADP, which also holds stakes in international airports in countries including Turkey and India, said aviation and retail revenue both fell by more than half in the period.

Traffic has suffered a "new strong decrease" in recent weeks, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Pascal said, "as a consequence of the new wave of epidemic around the world."

ADP is rolling out Covid-19 testing at the Paris airports, but Pascal declined to comment on the target passenger capacity. 

