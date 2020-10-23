World

Russia says still not close to agreement with US on nuclear pact

23 October 2020 - 13:26 By Reuters
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow and Washington were still not close to reaching an agreement over the New START arms control treaty, the RIA news agency reported.

The two countries' positions on the nuclear pact, which expires in February, appeared to have moved closer when Washington this week welcomed a Russian proposal to extend it if they agreed to freeze their stocks of nuclear warheads. 

