Iran denounces US-brokered Sudan-Israel as 'phony', secured by 'ransom'

24 October 2020 - 12:35 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump listens with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security adviser Robert O'Brien as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks about an agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of relations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, October 23, 2020.
US President Donald Trump listens with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security adviser Robert O'Brien as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks about an agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of relations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, October 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The US-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties is "phony" and was secured by a "ransom", Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism' blacklist," the ministry tweeted. “Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful.”

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalise relations in an accord engineered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. 

