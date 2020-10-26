World

Iran reports Covid-19 death every four minutes, extends curbs

26 October 2020 - 15:12 By Reuters
Mourners carry a body during a funeral at a cemetery, where those who died from Covid-19 are buried, south of Tehran, Iran, on October 24 2020.
Mourners carry a body during a funeral at a cemetery, where those who died from Covid-19 are buried, south of Tehran, Iran, on October 24 2020.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

Iran extended Covid-19 curbs in Tehran and across the country on Monday as health authorities said they were recording a death from the virus every four minutes.

Some hospitals had run out of beds to treat new patients, the head of the national coronavirus task-force told state TV. “Our doctors and nurses are tired. I urge everyone to respect the protocols,” Alireza Zali said.

The health ministry in the Middle East's hardest-hit country reported 337 new deaths and 5,960 new cases over the past 24 hours. A banner on state TV said that amounted to a death every four minutes.

Authorities have complained of poor social distancing, and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi said last week the death count could soon rise to 600 a day if Iranians fail to respect health protocols.

The closure of schools, mosques, shops, restaurants and other public institutions in Tehran, that was due to end on Monday, would now be extended until November 20, state TV reported.

“Extreme measures and limitations” will be imposed for one week in at least 43 counties where the infection rates have been alarming, the TV report added, citing officials. It added that 21 of Iran's 31 provinces were on a coronavirus red alert.

Tehran has blamed US sanctions for hampering its efforts to tackle the outbreak. Washington, accusing Iran of “incompetent and deadly governance”, has refused to lift sanctions that were reimposed after 2018 when Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

Monday's data took Iran's total death toll to 32,953 and the number of identified cases to 574,856, health ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said.

Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran’s official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament’s research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the ministry.

MORE

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, down from 28 cases the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

US sets new record of 84,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day

US sets single-day record for Covid-19 cases during new surge.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  4. 'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations News
  5. Court order has big implications for land expropriation South Africa

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X