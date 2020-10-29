Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

In the days leading up to the election, the pandemic that has upended life across the United States this year, killing more than 227,000 people and causing millions of job losses, is roaring back.

Trump this week has repeatedly dismissed the threat of the pandemic, claiming that his rivals and the news media would cease paying attention to it after the election, even as his counterparts in Europe scrambled to respond to the disease's resurgence this fall.

In the weeks leading up to the 2018 midterm congressional elections, Trump himself drummed up what he described as a national security crisis, fixating on caravans of migrants approaching the U.S.-Mexico border. He dropped the issue after a resounding Republican defeat that gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives.

In the Reuters/Ipsos poll in Florida, 48% of likely voters said Biden would be better at handling the pandemic, while 42% said Trump would be better. Some 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy, against 41% for Biden.

Following his own bout with coronavirus, the president has conducted a hectic campaign schedule in the days leading up to the election, holding as many as three rallies a day in different states, while Biden has taken a more measured tack - even spending two days this week close to his home base of Delaware.

More than 76.5 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than 53% of the total 2016 turnout.

In a significant setback for Republicans in two battleground states, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block extensions for receiving mail-in votes in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Trump has made unfounded claims that voting by mail, a common practice in U.S. elections, leads to widespread fraud.

RETURN TO MIDWEST

Trump plans to return to the Midwest on Friday, campaigning in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In all, he plans to visit 10 states in the last week of the campaign and will host 11 rallies in the final 48 hours, a campaign official said.

After a briefing from public health officials on Wednesday, Biden slammed what he called the Trump administration's disregard for safety and failure to develop a plan to contain COVID-19.

"The longer he's in charge the more reckless he gets," Biden told reporters, before casting his own vote in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump, who continues to downplay the threat posed by the virus, has accused Biden of wanting to institute new lockdowns across the nation that would further damage the economy.