World

Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

30 October 2020 - 10:25 By Reuters
A French soldier stands in front of Notre-Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020.
A French soldier stands in front of Notre-Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

A 47-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of Thursday's deadly knife attack in Nice, a judicial source said.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city before being shot by police and taken away.

The source said the 47-year-old suspected of having been in contact with the attacker had been detained late on Thursday evening, confirming an earlier report on BFM TV.

France's chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the man suspected of carrying out the attack was a Tunisian, born in 1999, who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a major landing point for migrants from Africa.

A Tunisian security source and a French police source named the suspected attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui.

Ricard said the suspected attacker had entered the city by train early on Thursday morning.  

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security guard with a "sharp tool" at the French consulate on ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  2. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  5. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X