World

'War against Islamist ideology' means more attacks in France

30 October 2020 - 12:12 By Reuters
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

More attacks on French soil are likely as France is engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology", its interior minister said on Friday.

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday before being shot and taken away by police.

"We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio.

"We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks."  

READ MORE:

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security guard with a "sharp tool" at the French consulate on ...
News
23 hours ago

Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

A 47-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of Thursday's deadly knife attack in Nice, ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  2. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  5. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X