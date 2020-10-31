Australia's Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of relative freedom after an almost four-month lockdown as coronavirus case numbers continued to dwindle.

As Melburnians have flocked to parks, tennis courts, restaurants and shops, officials reported just one new Covid-19 case in Victoria state and no deaths. That was well down from average daily new cases of around 700 in July and early August.

"We need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activity," Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said at a press conference on Sunday.