World

Donald Trump campaigns against those fighting Covid-19

31 October 2020 - 09:49 By Andy Sullivan
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on October 30 2020.
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on October 30 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

With the coronavirus roaring back across the US, President Donald Trump is spending the closing days of his re-election campaign criticising public officials and medical professionals who are trying to beat it back.

Campaigning across the Midwest on Friday, Trump delivered a closing message that promised an economic revival and a vaccine to combat a pandemic that is pushing hospitals to capacity and killing up to 1,000 Americans each day.

But that slice of optimism was delivered with great heapings of grievance — directed at Democratic rival Joe Biden and plenty of other people who aren't on Tuesday's ballot.

Trump falsely said doctors earn more money when their patients die of the disease, building on his past criticism of medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top infectious-disease expert.

He told reporters he was not concerned that supporters who flock to his events might contract the virus, even though he, his family and many White House staffers have battled the disease in recent weeks.

US reports world record of more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day

The US set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just more than 100,000 new infections ...
News
3 hours ago

The president criticised Democratic officials in Minnesota for enforcing social-distancing rules that limited his rally to 250 people. “It's a small thing, but a horrible thing,” he said.

Trump warned voters that Biden would prohibit Americans from celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and other special events if he wins office.

Polls show Trump, 74, trailing Biden, 77, both nationally and in the swing states that will decide the outcome of Tuesday's election. Voters say the coronavirus is their top concern.

Biden, for his part, has accused Trump of giving up in the fight against the disease, which has killed almost 229,000 Americans and infected nearly 3% of the population.

His campaign has sharply limited crowd sizes at events or restricted supporters to their automobiles. Speaking in Milwaukee on Friday, he delivered his remarks while wearing a medical mask, which frequently slipped off his nose.

“The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself, and that's exactly what Donald Trump has been doing,” he said.

Trump on Saturday will travel to Pennsylvania, which as yet has not seen the dramatic coronavirus spikes that are threatening hospital capacity in Wisconsin and other battleground states. Still, nearly 8,700 people in the state have died of the disease this year.

Biden will campaign in Michigan, joined by former President Barack Obama, for whom he served as vice-president.

Trump won both Pennsylvania and Michigan by narrow margins in his surprise 2016 victory. Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls show Biden leading Trump by 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania and 9 points in Michigan.

A RECORD TURNOUT

With a polarising president on the ballot and a deadly pandemic casting the role of government into high relief, analysts expect a record number of voters to participate in the election.

At least 86 million Americans have already cast ballots in person or through the mail, according to the University of Florida's Elections Project, or 63% of the total 2016 turnout.

WATCH | US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest and election fears

Gun sales in the US have skyrocketed ahead of the presidential election as fears of unrest grow, with many worried the result could be contested, ...
News
1 day ago

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in ballots are susceptible to fraud and has more recently argued that only the results available on election night should count. In a flurry of legal motions, his campaign has sought to restrict absentee balloting across the country.

Early voting data show that far more Democrats have voted by mail, while Republicans are expected to turn out in greater numbers on Tuesday.

Officials in several states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, warn it could take several days to count all of those mail ballots, leading to the prospect of days of uncertainty if the outcome hinges on those states.

Security officials are preparing for a range of possible threats, from spontaneous acts of violence to more organised, planned attacks. In downtown Washington, workers on Friday boarded up storefronts near the White House to protect against possible damage.

— Reuters

MORE

Trump vs Biden: What's at stake in key emerging markets?

Emerging markets have historically fared better with a Democrat as U.S. president and after this year's underperformance under Republican Donald ...
News
1 day ago

Biden, in LGBTQ interview, vows to pass Equality Act in first 100 days

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to put top priority on passing the LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act, ...
News
2 days ago

You can’t win ’em all, unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation sparks fears for abortion rights, gun rights and voting rights
World
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  2. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  3. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  4. Man who defrauded Sars of R1.7m sentenced - a decade after the fact South Africa
  5. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X