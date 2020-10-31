World

Third person under arrest France in connection with Nice attack

31 October 2020 - 11:01 By Reuters
Candles and flowers are seen near the Notre Dame church in tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, on October 30 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with the knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday.

The arrest took place on Friday, the source added.

An attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the city of Nice on Thursday in the second deadly knife attack in France in two weeks.

A man was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor has said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on September 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia.

On Thursday evening a 47-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of the attack, a judicial source said at the time.

On Friday, a 35-year old man, who is a Nice resident, and who is suspected of having met with the assailant the day before the attack, was also taken into custody, a judicial source confirmed. The third arrest followed immediately afterwards, the police source said. 

