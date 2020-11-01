Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months

Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hotspot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

With no fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9, health minister Greg Hunt said.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people," Hunt said on his Twitter account.