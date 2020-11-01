Super typhoon Goni slams into Philippines, makes two landfalls

A super typhoon barrelled into the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, bringing “catastrophic” violent winds and intense rains with two landfalls so far, the weather bureau said.

Typhoon Goni is the world's strongest storm so far this year, gaining further strength with 225kph (140 miles per hour) sustained winds and gusts of up to 310kph (190mph).

Philippine authorities evacuated nearly a million people to safer ground before Goni approached the eastern provinces and made landfall in Catanduanes and Albay in the Bicol region.

The weather bureau said “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall” were expected to prevail over Bicol provinces as well as portions of Quezon, Laguna and Batangas, south of the capital Manila.

“This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas,” it said in a bulletin at 0000 GMT.

The capital Manila was also in the projected path of Goni, the 18th tropical storm in the country.

A third landfall was expected to hit Quezon province later in the day, weather forecaster Lorie dela Cruz told a radio station.