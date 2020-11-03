World

Danish parliament suspends voting after several lawmakers test positive for Covid-19

03 November 2020 - 15:06 By Reuters
Princess Benedikte, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe II attend the official opening of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 6, 2020.
Princess Benedikte, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe II attend the official opening of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 6, 2020.
Image: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS/ File photo

The Danish parliament said on Tuesday it had suspended voting and other meetings after several lawmakers tested positive for Covid-19 and six ministers had self-isolated while awaiting test results.

Five lawmakers, including Conservative party leader Soren Pape Poulsen and former Energy Minister Lars Christian Lilleholt, said this week they had tested positive.

In addition, six ministers, including Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup, and at least four other lawmakers had self-isolated and were awaiting test results, according to updates on their social media accounts and counts by Ritzau news agency.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a press release she had participated in a meeting with Haekkerup on Friday, and as a consequence had postponed a Q&A session scheduled to take place in parliament on Tuesday. 

