World

Early vote in US presidential election hits record 100 million

03 November 2020 - 20:27 By Joseph Ax
More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of modern times.
Image: Reuters

More than 100 million Americans cast an early vote in the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, driving what is expected to the highest turnout in modern times.

The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike. 

Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number was equal to 69% of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election.

A sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many US states.

 

Reuters

X