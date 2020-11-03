World

France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as Covid-19 worsens

03 November 2020 - 11:54 By Reuters
French government's spokesman Gabriel Attal.
French government's spokesman Gabriel Attal.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, to tackle worsening Covid-19 figures, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

The evening curfew on Paris, which would start at 9 p.m., would come on top of a new, national lockdown imposed last week by President Emmanuel Macron, Attal said.

"We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued," Attal told BFM TV.

France reported a record 52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and the number hospitalised rose by more than a 1,000 for the fourth time in eight days, as the pandemic shows no signs of abating despite the new lockdown.

France's Covid-19 death toll rose by 416 to 37,435, compared with an increase of 231 on Sunday and a months-high seven-day moving average of 345.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told RTL radio that one Parisian was becoming infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while a Parisian is admitted to hospital with the disease every 15 minutes.  

READ MORE:

One Parisian infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds

One Parisian is getting infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while every 15 minutes there is a Parisian arriving in hospital as a result of the ...
News
2 hours ago

New French Covid lockdown may have to go beyond December 1

France's new national lockdown, aimed at curbing the resurgence of Covid-19, may have to be extended beyond its initial deadline of Dec. 1, ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X