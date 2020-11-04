LIVE UPDATES | 2020 US Elections: Presidential race enters home stretch
Trump held early leads in three states, but much of that was built on Republican-heavy election day voting
November 04 2020 - 11:18
Oil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight US election
Oil was largely steady on Wednesday after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a tight US election, despite millions of votes still to be counted and the final result not yet clear.
West Texas Intermediate was up 16 cents, or 0.4%, at $37.82 a barrel by 0850 GMT.
Brent crude was up by 24 cents, or 0.6%, at $39.95, after trading between $39.85 and $40.80.
November 04 2020 - 11:07
Investors brace for close US election result, long count
Investors rushed to adjust portfolios for a tighter and later U.S. election result than many had assumed before Wednesday, with pre-poll expectations of a clear Democratic party win in White House and Senate races looking wide off the mark.
Global stocks gyrated in early trade as results from Tuesday's national vote streamed in, with a final call now seen unlikely for days and the outcome raising the potential for gridlock that complicates the chance of a quick US government spending boost to counter the effects of the pandemic.
Republican President Donald Trump won the battleground of Florida and took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in other US. swing states, but Biden voiced confidence he would win the election by taking three key Rust Belt states.
"Markets don't like ongoing uncertainty and not knowing the presidential result and a possible dragging out of that over a number of days and that environment looks likely," said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
-Reuters
November 04 2020 - 10:34
Democrats falling short in bid for control of US Senate
A Democratic drive to win control of the US Senate appeared to fall short, with Democrats picking up only one Republican-held seat while six other races remained undecided early on Wednesday.
Democrats defeated Republican Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona but lost the Alabama seat held by Democratic Senator Doug Jones.
To win the majority in the Senate, Democrats would need to pick up three Republican seats if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected president and Senator Kamala Harris wields the tie-breaking vote as vice president.
-Reuters
November 04 2020 - 10:21
Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence
President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.
Shortly after Biden said he was confident of winning the contest once the votes are counted, Trump appeared at the White House to declare victory and said his lawyers would be taking his case to the US Supreme Court, without specifying what they would claim."
We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said. "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."
Polls have closed and voting has stopped across the country, but election laws in US states require all votes to be counted, and many states routinely take days to finish counting legal ballots.
More votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the evening, Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden's hopes for a decisive early victory, but Biden said he was confident he was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states.
-Reuters
November 04 2020 - 10:00
With Pennsylvania up in the air, one rural county goes big for Trump
As commissioners of Fulton County, Pennsylvania, worked to finish tallying the vote early on Wednesday, the only question was whether President Donald Trump would top the 84% support he received in the rural Republican stronghold in 2016.
The fate of the state - and Trump's chances in the national election - would be for others to decide."It will be a few days before we know Pennsylvania," said Randy Bunch, a county commissioner and Trump supporter, after confirming that Trump had won the county with 85.3% of the vote.
"It is what it is." Fulton County is Trump Country. In 2016, the Republican president's overwhelming victory there made it the "reddest" of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Tuesday's result was a sign the coronavirus pandemic had not dented Trump's popularity in this south-central slice of the state.
Running up the score in areas like Fulton County has been seen as critical to Trump's chances in Pennsylvania, a battleground state also prized by Democratic challenger Joe Biden and which could ultimately determine the election.
November 04 2020 - 10:00
#BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Arizona in presidential race #ElectionNight https://t.co/Dx5h8q8rRw pic.twitter.com/yZHpUhJc9N— The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020
November 04 2020 - 09:54
Confidence and irritation at White House as Trump team awaits election results
President Donald Trump's aides pored over election maps in the White House West Wing and cheered their candidate in the East Room as Election Day results in critical states such as Florida and Ohio came in favoring the Republican leader on Tuesday.
But their cautious confidence took on irritation when Arizona, a state that backed Trump in 2016, was called by Fox News for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said sources familiar with the situation who asked not to be named.
The president, who earlier in the day visited staff at his campaign headquarters in nearby Virginia, watched election returns with his family in the upstairs living room of the White House residence.
“He’s calm, chilling,” said a source familiar with the scene. “He’s in the hunt.”As a tight White House race came down to a handful of states where vote-counting could take hours or days, Trump's wife, Melania, along with his adult children and their spouses moved in and out of the room.
Downstairs and in the West Wing, aides played with election maps on their computers to gauge Trump's potential path to achieving the 270 electoral votes he would need to secure re-election.
"We feel good," said one senior Trump adviser, who expressed both frustration that Florida was not called for the president earlier in the night as well as optimism about his chances in Michigan and Nevada."Good.
But nervous," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said of the mood among Trump's circle.
-Reuters
November 04 2020 - 09:34
Election results for counties watched by Wall Street
Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the US presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be indicative of broader trends
November 04 2020 - 09:21
LIVE: President Donald J Trump
LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020
Experts give analysis | 2020 US Presidential election
Americans took to the polls yesterday to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Jane Dutton talks to Rachel Silverman in California and Professor Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk from the Wits School of governance.
November 04 2020 - 09:00
Biden confident, Trump accuses Democrats of trying to steal tight White House election
Democrat Joe Biden said he was confident of victory and President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the election on Wednesday as a tight White House race came down to a handful of states where vote-counting could take hours or days.
Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden's hopes for a decisive early defeat of the president, but Biden said he was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states.Biden, 77, was eyeing the so-called "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump, 74, to the White House in 2016 for possible breakthroughs once those states finish counting votes cast earlier by mail and in person.
In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and much of Michigan, mail-in ballots were not processed until Election Day on Tuesday.
"We feel good about where we are," Biden said in his home state of Delaware, shouting over a din of supporters in cars honking their horns in approval.
-Reuters
November 04 2020 - 07:59
It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
November 04 2020 - 07:17
Trump leads in Florida and other vital battlegrounds, Biden pins hopes on 'blue wall'
US president Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday and in several other competitive swing states that will help decide the election, including North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.
November 04 2020 - 05:58
50,000 US citizens have reportedly voted for Kanye West in the 2020 US Elections💀 pic.twitter.com/lwBfZZgvPq— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 4, 2020
Every politician knows the butterflies in the stomach feeling as close of poll looms...even when it’s not our election. But of course the outcome of US elections matter to the whole world. Good luck, America 🇺🇸 #Elections2020— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 3, 2020