PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victory

04 November 2020 - 12:19 By Reuters
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
Image: Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the US presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears," said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.

"More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS," tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the U.S. vote. "Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US."  

