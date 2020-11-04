TIMELINE: Which US states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

The outcome of the US presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight edge over incumbent Republican Donald Trump with 224 to 213 electoral votes. That leaves 101 electoral votes to be allocated, and possible paths to victory for both candidates. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.

Here is the state of play in the nine states. The vote counts are supplied by Edison Research.

Alaska

Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 36% of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 61.4% to 34.7%.

Arizona

Biden has a significant lead, and the Associated Press and Fox News have already called the state for the Democrat. With 86% of the expected vote counted, Biden leads with 51.0% against 47.6% for Trump, according to Edison Research.

A local news outlet in Phoenix is reporting the next count update is not expected until Wednesday evening.

Georgia

Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 92% of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 50.5% versus 48.3% for Biden.

The count in those key locations has resumed this morning, with vote tallies expected around midday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.

Maine

Biden has a large lead, but Maine is one of two states that divide their electoral college votes between the winner of the statewide popular vote and the winner in each of its congressional districts.

Edison Research reports that with 74% of the expected statewide vote in, Biden leads with 54.4% to Trump's 42.4%. If that result holds, Biden would claim two of the four electoral votes. He also leads 61.4% to 35.6% in Maine's first congressional district, with 74.2% of the expected vote counted, which would earn him one more electoral vote.

Trump, meanwhile, has a lead of 51.3% to 45.2% in the state's second congressional district, but only 50.1% of the expected vote is in.