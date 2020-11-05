World

Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown

05 November 2020 - 07:24 By Reuters
A street performer plays a musical instrument in protest against lockdown measures near police officers wearing protective face masks as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Londoners shrugged off a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.

While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose on Wednesday by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

People will be ordered to stay at home from 0001 GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

The UK has the biggest official death toll in Europe from Covid-19 and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Scientists warned the “worst-case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action.

Even before Wednesday, data from restaurant bookings service OpenTable showed a surge in demand for London eateries during the run-up to the new lockdown.

Several English police forces used social media to urge people going out on Wednesday night to follow social-distancing rules.

The rest of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have their own lockdown policies and enacted tougher health restrictions last month.

