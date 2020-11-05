POLL | Trump vs Biden: Should SA really care who wins the US elections?

As Americans edge closer to finding out who their president will be for the next four years, millions around the globe have their eyes glued to social media and news reports as they await the results.

But is this election relevant to South Africans - and should we even care?

This is the question asked frequently on social media over the last 24 hours, especially after transport minister Fikile Mbalula predicted that Republican President Donald Trump will win against former deputy president and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.