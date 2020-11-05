POLL | Trump vs Biden: Should SA really care who wins the US elections?
As Americans edge closer to finding out who their president will be for the next four years, millions around the globe have their eyes glued to social media and news reports as they await the results.
But is this election relevant to South Africans - and should we even care?
This is the question asked frequently on social media over the last 24 hours, especially after transport minister Fikile Mbalula predicted that Republican President Donald Trump will win against former deputy president and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.
Mbalula on Wednesday tweeted: “Trump will win the elections in the USA.” - despite millions of votes remaining uncounted.
His tweet met with a backlash from South Africans, who told him to focus on his portfolio and “failing government”.
“Mind our own domestic problems. Railway cables and conductors are stolen at every station in Soweto. What are you doing with that?” Twitter user Pasca TT tweeted.
Musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai also weighed in on the topic and said she is not concerned about American politics.
“Clinton, Obama, Trump never made a difference in my life. So I will rather watch deputy Americans involved in this election topic. Because I know Americans don't even know EFF, so why would I bother with their politics? To sound like a clever black?”
On Wednesday EFF leader Julius Malema was asked about his take on the US elections and responded by saying: “We are ordinarily not interested in the elections of the USA because it is one party contesting with itself ... their ideology is one. The mission is the same: put America first, conquer the world.
“If they are robbing each other, it is good. They are tasting what we have been tasting here in Africa. They must know what the rigging is about. But Trump is a crybaby, he must accept defeat. If he is defeated, he must accept. The same with Biden.”
Others expressed a keen interest in the elections, saying the outcome will have an economic impact on SA. Here are some of their responses:
In SA you know it's the ANC, or in the UK, the past few years it's predominately Conservative... But in the US, you really never know.
Whatever happens in #America shakes the world - our currency value depends on them - the crude oil we buy is traded in dollars - the iPhone you use is sold in $ before it gets here.
