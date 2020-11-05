'Trump doesn't decide this election' — 7 quotes from Joe Biden as he edges closer to US presidency
As he edges closer to the US presidency, Democrat Joe Biden has called for unity and patience, saying neither he nor his rival Donald Trump can decide the outcome of the election.
Biden has taken to Twitter, a popular platform for his rival, over the last 24 hours to send messages of encouragement to his supporters and urge them to “keep the faith”.
Biden is currently leading the race for the White House, with 270 votes needed in the state-by-state electoral college to win the elections.
With only a few more states to declare their results, predictions of a Biden win have gained momentum and brought reaction from around the world.
Biden has shared his confidence in winning the race but has called for calm and unity on Twitter. He also gave supporters a glimpse into his plans as president, including reversing America's decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.
“Keep the faith”
“No one is going to take our democracy away from us”
Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
“Stop treating our opponents as enemies”
To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
Correcting Trump's decisions
Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it. https://t.co/L8UJimS6v2— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
“When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
It’s clear that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners. pic.twitter.com/qVk0igZlrF— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
Calls for unity
The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in the nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans, and that is precisely what I will do.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
“Trump does not decide the outcome of this election”
Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That’s why we’ve launched the Biden Fight Fund — to ensure every vote is counted.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
TimesLIVE