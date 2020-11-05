'Trump doesn't decide this election' — 7 quotes from Joe Biden as he edges closer to US presidency

As he edges closer to the US presidency, Democrat Joe Biden has called for unity and patience, saying neither he nor his rival Donald Trump can decide the outcome of the election.

Biden has taken to Twitter, a popular platform for his rival, over the last 24 hours to send messages of encouragement to his supporters and urge them to “keep the faith”.

Biden is currently leading the race for the White House, with 270 votes needed in the state-by-state electoral college to win the elections.

With only a few more states to declare their results, predictions of a Biden win have gained momentum and brought reaction from around the world.

Biden has shared his confidence in winning the race but has called for calm and unity on Twitter. He also gave supporters a glimpse into his plans as president, including reversing America's decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.