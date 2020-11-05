WATCH LIVE | US Elections: Results come in
As the US presidential race draws to a close, the world is waiting with bated breath to see who will emerge as the winner.
Early indications point to Joe Biden, the Republican candidate, inching closer to the 270 Senate seats needed for him to be the new president of the US.
However, Donald Trump is reported to have prematurely claimed victory, vowing to stop the counting of the remaining votes. Many fear that Trump will challenge the results should they not be in his favour.
November 05 2020 - 09:00
The Electoral College, explained
The United States Electoral College is a name used to describe the official 538 Presidential electors who come together every four years during the presidential election to give their official votes for President and Vice President of the United States
November 05 2020 - 08:32
From 'certain victory' to crying 'fraud' - Five Donald Trump Twitter rants during the US elections
Trump's Twitter timeline has been flooded with rants and accusations of fraud and violation of America's democracy since the polls closed on Tuesday.
November 05 2020 - 07:58
Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court
Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical US states, while the Republican incumbent alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a race yet to be decided a day after polls closed.
November 05 2020 - 07:31
Social networks fail to corral Trump's misinformation about US vote count
As US President Donald Trump and his allies flooded social media on Wednesday with false claims of victory and unsupported allegations of voter fraud, social media companies warned users the presidential election had yet to be decided.
The posts on Twitter, Facebook and other sites are imposing a real-time test of Silicon Valley's much-touted rules on handling election misinformation and premature claims of victory.
But it is not clear whether the disclaimers and fact-checks, which often occur well after posts have been shared tens of thousands of times, are curbing the circulation of baseless claims. And in the case of Facebook, staff rewrote some of their rules on the fly.
November 05 2020 - 07:25
What are the key states left to win in the US election?@EdConwaySky looks at how Donald Trump or Joe Biden can still reach the critical 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 5, 2020
Follow live updates from the #Election2020: https://t.co/zUoAfJ5S0N pic.twitter.com/twcICjADGX
November 05 2020 - 07:22
Asian stocks, FX march higher as Biden edges closer to the White House
Stocks and currencies in Asia's emerging markets firmed across the board on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump and was within striking distance of securing a nail-biting US presidential election.
Biden is widely seen as likely to be less combative on trade policy and in relations with the region's growth engine China, and investors hope that may clear the way for Asia's stronger recovery from the coronavirus crisis to draw more investment.
In the short-term, however, analysts said a retreat for the dollar was the bigger driver for the region's currencies, with the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan's dollar up 1% and 1.5% respectively.
China's yuan was marginally higher, while the South Korean won, like Taiwan highly sensitive to any easing of tensions in global trade relations, gained around 0.6%.
Elsewhere in major emerging markets, the Mexican peso and Brazilian real, among the losers during Trump's time in the White House, both surged overnight.
"A Biden victory is unlikely to result in a major change in US foreign policy short-term so more important is the direction of the dollar, with a weaker dollar more supportive of Asia & emerging market equities," Andrew Gillan, Head of Asia ex Japan equities, Janus Henderson Investors, Singapore said. Biden late on Wednesday predicted victory over Trump after pivotal wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount.
Betting sites, often closely watched by financial market players, now lean heavily towards Biden, although investors continue to worry about the potential for weeks of court battles that will delay any further fiscal support for a US economy struggling with the novel coronavirus.
November 05 2020 - 06:39
'Trump is a crybaby — he must accept defeat': Julius Malema weighs in on US elections
EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the US elections, saying President Donald Trump must accept defeat and not try to hinder the process.
Malema shared his views on the US elections during a “special visit” to Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.
He said if first-world countries were complaining about alleged electoral fraud and vote-rigging, global democracy was in danger.
Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That’s why we’ve launched the Biden Fight Fund — to ensure every vote is counted.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
Chip in to help fund our election protection efforts across the country: https://t.co/ps6VhGy0m5