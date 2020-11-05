WATCH LIVE | US Elections: Results come in

November 05 2020 - 07:22

Asian stocks, FX march higher as Biden edges closer to the White House

Stocks and currencies in Asia's emerging markets firmed across the board on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump and was within striking distance of securing a nail-biting US presidential election.

Biden is widely seen as likely to be less combative on trade policy and in relations with the region's growth engine China, and investors hope that may clear the way for Asia's stronger recovery from the coronavirus crisis to draw more investment.

In the short-term, however, analysts said a retreat for the dollar was the bigger driver for the region's currencies, with the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan's dollar up 1% and 1.5% respectively.

China's yuan was marginally higher, while the South Korean won, like Taiwan highly sensitive to any easing of tensions in global trade relations, gained around 0.6%.

Elsewhere in major emerging markets, the Mexican peso and Brazilian real, among the losers during Trump's time in the White House, both surged overnight.

"A Biden victory is unlikely to result in a major change in US foreign policy short-term so more important is the direction of the dollar, with a weaker dollar more supportive of Asia & emerging market equities," Andrew Gillan, Head of Asia ex Japan equities, Janus Henderson Investors, Singapore said. Biden late on Wednesday predicted victory over Trump after pivotal wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount.

Betting sites, often closely watched by financial market players, now lean heavily towards Biden, although investors continue to worry about the potential for weeks of court battles that will delay any further fiscal support for a US economy struggling with the novel coronavirus.

-Reuters