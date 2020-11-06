World

Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

06 November 2020 - 09:47 By Reuters
Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election.
Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election.
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues.

Commenting on Trump tweeting "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday, as the election race in the United States went to the wire, 17-year-old Thunberg tweeted: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

The tweet has been liked 1.2 million times so far and re-tweeted 266,000 times.

Trump supporters turn rowdy in protests of still-undecided election

Backers of President Donald Trump ramped up demonstrations on Thursday night against an election they believe was rigged or being stolen, in some ...
News
5 hours ago

Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan, vows Nevada lawsuit

President Donald Trump's campaign lost court rulings in the closely contested states of Georgia and Michigan on Thursday, even as it vowed to bring a ...
News
7 hours ago

Trump took to Twitter in December last year after Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year for 2019, mocking the 17-year-old in exactly the same manner for her impassioned pleas to governments to act to stop global warming.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump wrote, commenting on a tweet from another person congratulating Thunberg on the Time prize.

Thunberg responded at the time by updating her Twitter biography to include: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."

With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. 

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X