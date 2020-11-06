World

Denmark taking steps to stop 'new animal reservoir' for Covid-19, says WHO

06 November 2020 - 14:25 By Reuters
Pigs and poultry, had "very strict" biosecurity in place to prevent viruses jumping the species barrier. File photo
Pigs and poultry, had "very strict" biosecurity in place to prevent viruses jumping the species barrier. File photo
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Denmark is taking steps to prevent the establishment of "a new animal reservoir for this virus", the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday, after the country reported widespread coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms.

Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's top emergencies expert, told the same Geneva news briefing that other sectors, such as pigs and poultry, had "very strict" biosecurity in place to prevent viruses jumping the species barrier. 

