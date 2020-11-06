World

Donald Trump reacts to Twitter censoring ‘misleading’ posts

06 November 2020 - 11:29 By TimesLIVE
US President Donald Trump has been accused of spreading misinformation through his Twitter account.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump has again spoken out against Twitter’s terms of use policy.

As the tight race in the 2020 US presidential elections continues, Trump has been accused of spreading misinformation through his Twitter account.

The US president, who has 88.3 million followers on the social media platform, has falsely claimed election victory, said Democrats are guilty of voter fraud and accused his opposition of rigging the election with “illegal votes”.

The allegations were presented without evidence, and Trump has been under fire for presenting deliberately misleading information in an effort to secure the election.

Twitter responded by restricting engagement on Trump’s flagged election tweets for violating their Civil Integrity Policy.

Several of Trump’s tweets have been restricted over the past 24 hours leading up to the election results with the disclaimer: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump fired back at the restriction by implying Twitter is “out of control” and actively censoring him through Section 230, the legislation that allows tech and social media companies to take down posts or leave them up at their own discretion.

Section 230 has been heavily criticised by Trump in the past as a way for social media platforms to silence conservative views.

TimesLIVE

