LISTEN | Voting fraud allegations 'threaten US democracy'

During the process of counting votes, US President Donald Trump has called the presidential elections a "major fraud".

Trump's Twitter timeline has been flooded with rants and accusations about fraud and the violation of America's democracy since the polls closed on Tuesday.

In an interview with Reuters, disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz discussed whether there is any evidence of voter fraud warranting a lawsuit.

“These rumours about ballots in rivers and discarded ballots, none of them seem to hold any water.

"The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which is one of the premier election observation organs, of which the US is a part, has come here to observe this election, as they do during every presidential election. The leader of that mission said today they have seen no evidence in their systematic observation across the country of widespread voter fraud,” said Jankowicz.

“For the OSCE to say there is no evidence of voter fraud, when they have seen it in other places, I do trust them. Frankly, we have not seen the Trump campaign come up with any evidence like that.

“When people are talking about voter fraud, they are really talking about an infinitesimal amount of ballots, so frankly we need to dispense with these rumours.”

Listen here to what Nina Jankowicz said: