Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan, vows Nevada lawsuit

In the Michigan case, Judge Cynthia Stephens said: “I have no basis to find that there is a substantial likelihood of success on the merits.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the Michigan and Georgia rulings.

Trump allies also alleged that there had been voting irregularities in Nevada's populous Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Votes are still being counted in all three states, among a handful of battleground states that could decide the presidency. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a narrow lead in Nevada, Trump a narrow lead in Georgia, and Biden has been projected to win in Michigan.

At a news conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, former Nevada attorney-general Adam Laxalt and other Trump campaign surrogates, including former administration official Richard Grenell, gave no evidence to support their allegations of irregularities and did not answer questions from reporters.

“We believe that there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic,” Laxalt said.

He said a lawsuit would be filed in federal court to ask the judge to “stop the counting of improper votes”.

Joe Gloria, an election official in Clark County, told reporters there was no evidence of improper ballots being processed.